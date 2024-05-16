MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Moose takes a break on a Quebec woman's lawn, decides not to leave

     A woman in Quebec's Laurentians woke up on Thursday morning to an unexpected guest on her front lawn: a moose.

    Maud Liberte lives in Val-David, about 100 kilometres north of Montreal, and spotted a moose next to her balcony.

    "While Instagrammers from around the world have lunch with giraffes in Tanzania, I'm having lunch with a moose in the Laurentians," she wrote on her Facebook page.

    She originally called him Mr. Barbichet, but after conferring with her neighbour decided she was a Mrs. Barbichette.

    The moose then found a different spot on Liberte's front lawn and chilled for the day.

    Liberte said wildlife officers were called to check the animal out and found that it wasn't ill and that there was no reason to remove it.  

