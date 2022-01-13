A 17-year-old boy died Thursday night after he was shot in Montreal's Plateau borough.

At 6:50 p.m., Montreal police (SPVM) received multiple 911 calls about the sounds of gunfire near the corner of Roy and Rivard streets, according to police spokesperson Const. Julien Lévesque.

When officers arrived, they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was conscious when transported to hospital, but later died.

No arrests have been made.

Police closed down a section of Roy Street in both directions to canvass the scene and speak to witnesses.

Montreal police confirm this is the first homicide on the territory in 2022.