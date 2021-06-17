MONTREAL -- Montreal police have arrested a 17-year-old allegedly in possession of a 22-caliber Glock pistol.

The teen, who cannot be identified due to their age, had come to the attention of officers investigating a supposed drug trafficking ring.

The suspect, who was intercepted while driving in the city’s north side, was reportedly known to officers prior to their arrest.

The suspect was previously “the subject of an arrest warrant for breaching their conditions in another case involving a firearm,” read a release from Montreal police (SPVM).