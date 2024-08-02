MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Boy, 4, drowns in a residential pool in Beauharnois

    FILE: An ambulance at a Longueuil hospital on September 9, 2014. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press) FILE: An ambulance at a Longueuil hospital on September 9, 2014. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
    A four-year-old boy drowned Thursday night in a residential pool southwest of Montreal.

    Emergency services were alerted at around 8:30 p.m. about a child in cardiac arrest who had been found in a pool in Beauharnois, Que.

    Local police say the child was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

    Police say they are still trying to determine how the boy ended up in the pool.

    On Facebook, officials with the town of Beauharnois said they were at a loss for words to describe their sadness.

    They said the town offers its sincere thoughts to the boy, his family and neighbours.


    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 2, 2024.

