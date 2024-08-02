MONTREAL
    • Quebec labour tribunal orders Amazon to stop interfering with union affairs, pay $30K in damages

    Quebec's labour tribunal has directed Amazon to stop interfering in union affairs, and to pay the union a total of $30,000 in moral and punitive damages. The Amazon DXT4 warehouse is seen in Laval, Que., Monday, April 22, 2024.
    Quebec's labour tribunal has directed Amazon to stop interfering in union affairs, and to pay the union a total of $30,000 in moral and punitive damages.

    The Administrative Labour Tribunal also directed Amazon to refrain from making statements or publishing messages that aim to criticize the unionization campaign or to question the usefulness of the union.

    The Confédération des syndicats nationaux welcomed the tribunal's decision in a press release Thursday, calling it an important victory for the right of all workers to join unions.

    The Quebec-based union represents more than 200 Amazon workers at a warehouse in Laval, Que., who were certified with the union in May.

    Amazon spokeswoman Barbara Agrait said the company strongly disagrees with the tribunal's findings concerning its communications with employees, and plans to challenge this part of the decision.

    However, she said the company is pleased that the tribunal dismissed the claim that Amazon was threatening or intimidating employees in connection with the union organization effort.

    In May, Unifor filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Amazon related to its union drive at a B.C. warehouse, alleging it tried to dilute union support, which Amazon denies.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024. 

