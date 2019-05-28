

CTV Montreal





With construction on the REM light rail system entering its second year, members of the media were given a look at how work has progressed so far.

Take a look to see how crews are constructing concrete beams that will be part of the structure connecting Central Station to Nuns' Island and the South Shore. Each beam weighs more than 50 tonnes and is expected to last 100 years.

"Usually you're going to have a group of between six to eight people in different trades that are going after different tasks in sequence until the beam is cast and then ready to be cured," said Nouvlr Precast Manager Sylvain Tremblay.

The REM is expected to be finished in 2023.