MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Suspicious car fire in Verdun being investigated by Montreal police

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a car went up in flames in the Verdun borough.

    Firefighters were called to the suspicious fire, in a parking lot behind the Douglas Mental Health University Institute, at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

    They quickly put out the flames.

    According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police, the car is a total loss, but nothing else around it was damaged.

    Officers are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the blaze.

