Suspicious car fire in Verdun being investigated by Montreal police

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a car went up in flames in the Verdun borough.

Firefighters were called to the suspicious fire, in a parking lot behind the Douglas Mental Health University Institute, at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They quickly put out the flames.

According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police, the car is a total loss, but nothing else around it was damaged.

Officers are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the blaze.