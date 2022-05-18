Suspected monkeypox cases detected in Montreal
Suspected cases of monkeypox are under investigation in the Montreal area as more reports of infections of the rare disease are popping up globally in recent weeks.
At least seven suspected cases have been detected in Montreal, according to Dr. Donald Vinh, an infectious disease specialist and medical microbiologist at the McGill University Health Centre.
Montreal's public health department did not respond to a request for comment from CTV late Wednesday afternoon regarding a media report stating the number in Montreal could be as high as 13.
All of the cases in Montreal, which are still being analyzed, were from patients who were recently tested at clinics specializing in sexually-transmitted or blood-borne infections, according to a report by Radio-Canada.
Monkeypox is a rare illness that can start to show up with symptoms like fever, headache, and fatigue. After a few days, patients can develop a rash that often starts on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body. Most patients recover in a matter of weeks, although it can be potentially fatal in some cases.
A distinguishing feature of monkeypox, compared to smallpox, is that it causes the lymph nodes to swell, according to the CDC.
On Wednesday, the Massachusetts public health department said in a statement it had confirmed one case of the disease in an adult man "with recent travel to Canada." The statement did not say where in Canada the patient had travelled.
The discovery in Quebec comes after five cases have been identified in Portugal and four men in the U.K. were reported to have been infected. Spain is also monitoring 23 suspected cases.
Media reports say public health officials are expected to provide more information about the disease at a press conference this week.
Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 in colonies of monkeys that were kept for research. The first human case was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the CDC.
