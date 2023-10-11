Suspected arson after car set on fire in Beaconsfield
Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a car was set on fire early Wednesday morning in Beaconsfield, in the West Island.
Officers received a 911 call at 12:40 a.m. about the blaze on Alice-Carrière Street, near Malcolm-Beaton Street.
Montreal firefighters say there is reason to believe the fire was criminally set.
They say they managed to prevent the flames from spreading to a nearby home, but damage to the car was considerable.
There were no reported injuries.
The case has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.
Investigators are slated to meet with witnesses and gather footage from surveillance cameras later in the day.
The car has been towed for further analysis.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 11, 2023.
