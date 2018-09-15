Featured Video
Suspect turns herself in following stabbing in NDG
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, September 15, 2018 9:41AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 15, 2018 9:28PM EDT
A 21-year-old woman has turned herself into police following a stabbing in NDG on Friday evneing.
According to police, the 24-year-old victim sustained upper body injuries after she was struck by a "sharp" object at the corner of Sherbrooke St. and Patricia Ave around 10:40 p.m.
Police believe she will pull through her injuries.
Police have yet to determine what motivated the attack, but witnesses said the two women may have been acquainted.
The 21-year-old has yet to be charged, and the investigation is still ongoing.
Latest Montreal News
- PQ candidate Michelle Blanc again in hot water over social media posts
- Two suspects to be charged in Montreal's 20th homicide of the year
- March tries to bring environmental issues to Quebec election campaign
- Death toll rises to 11 as Florence pours on the rain
- 14 other parties fighting for spotlight during Quebec election season