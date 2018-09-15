

CTV Montreal





A 21-year-old woman has turned herself into police following a stabbing in NDG on Friday evneing.

According to police, the 24-year-old victim sustained upper body injuries after she was struck by a "sharp" object at the corner of Sherbrooke St. and Patricia Ave around 10:40 p.m.

Police believe she will pull through her injuries.

Police have yet to determine what motivated the attack, but witnesses said the two women may have been acquainted.

The 21-year-old has yet to be charged, and the investigation is still ongoing.