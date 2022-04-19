Suspect in Quebec City sword attacks back in court after jurors test positive for COVID-19
The suspect in the Quebec City sword attacks is back in court Tuesday after a five-day break due to at least two jurors testing positive for COVID-19.
Carl Girouard, 26, is accused of killing two people, Suzanne Clermont, 61, and Francois Duchesne, 56, with a Japanese sword on Halloween 2020.
The Sainte-Thérèse native is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.
The attacks resulted in 25 crime scenes in the vicinity of Parliament Hill, Vieux Quebec, near the Château Frontenac and the Old Port, where the suspect was arrested by police after a manhunt that lasted two and a half hours.
Girouard admitted to the stabbings but pleaded that he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the events.
So far, the court has heard testimony from a social worker who said the defendant had suicidal and violent thoughts as early as 2014.
Police also provided videos showing the path Girouard took the night of the attacks, as well as photographs from the crime scenes.
The jury is expected to determine, by the end of the trial before Quebec Superior Court Judge Richard Grenier, if the accused was criminally responsible for the carnage that took place that Halloween night.
