Suspect arrested in South Shore hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old woman
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore, which resulted in the death of a 25-year-old woman.
Clarissa St-Armand Dell, an auxiliary nurse, was struck and killed on the corner of Rome Blvd. and Lautrec St. on June 24.
According to Longueuil police (SPAL), the suspect was arrested Thursday around 3 p.m.
He will appear at the Longueuil courthouse Friday morning and could face charges of failure to stop after a fatal accident, dangerous driving causing death, public mischief and attempted fraud.
The suspect is a resident of Longueuil's Greenfield Park borough.
BREAKING | Rogers experiencing major service outages
-
-
