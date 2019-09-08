

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





With the one-year anniversary of pot's legalization approaching, it appears Quebecers are more accepting of cannabis than other Canadians.

A survey conducted by the public opinion research firm CROP of 1,500 respondents from across Quebec, on behalf of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), shows a considerable increase in support for the legalization of cannabis.

More than half of Quebecers (55 per cent) found in favour of legalization.

The number is up from 2017 when the approval rate was around 40 per cent.

" Quebecers have a greater understanding of what is at stake, and with the experience of the last 11 months, a very large majority supports the marketing system in Quebec through a Crown corporation," said Marc Ranger, Quebec director of CUPE.

In addition, more than two-thirds of Quebecers (72 per cent) are also in favour of the government-owned retail system through the SQDC.