Survey finds cyber-consumption on Quebec websites marginal, but on the rise
Consumption on Quebec merchants' websites or mobile applications is still marginal in Quebec, but a recent survey shows that it is growing.
The Laval University Academy of Digital Transformation survey released Wednesday indicates that 26 per cent of Quebec cyber-consumers bought online in 2022 on websites or mobile applications of Quebec merchants, an increase of 7 percentage points compared to the previous year.
The survey adds that 60 per cent of online consumers said they found it easy to identify Quebec products online, an increase of 10 percentage points in one year.
Around seven per cent of adult Quebecers have made purchases on the Blue Basket website since the transactional component was added in October 2022.
During this rise of the Blue Basket (Panier Bleu), e-purchases on Amazon's websites or mobile apps were down from 48 per cent in 2021 to 46 per cent last year. A decrease was also observed during the same period among Canadian merchants, from 18 to 16 per cent, as well as among foreign merchants, from 15 to 12 per cent.
Purchases from other Quebec merchants remained stable at 19 per cent.
Although purchases made on Amazon's website or mobile application declined by two per cent, the Laval University survey noted that membership in the Amazon Prime program increased by 7 percentage points to 52 per cent of Quebec online shoppers. This growth was not slowed down by the increase in the monthly fee for Amazon Prime that came into effect last May.
The survey also shows that online purchases remained relatively stable after the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, 75 per cent of Quebec adults made online purchases in 2022, a result similar to the proportions of 75 per cent in 2021 and 78 per cent in 2020. Before the pandemic, in 2019, this proportion was 63 per cent.
In 2022, the total amount of online purchases made by Quebec adults was estimated at $16.4 billion, 1.62 per cent higher than a year earlier. During the same period, the average value of monthly online purchases increased from $310.43 to $311.86, a slight increase of 0.46 per cent.
The NETendances survey was conducted between Jan. 3 and 29 of this year among 1,025 adult Quebec Internet users aged 18 and over. The maximum margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 per cent, 19 times out of 20.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 5, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Risk of hail, tornadoes, power outages as 'severe' storm hits parts of Man., Ont.
A Colorado low storm system is burying parts of southern Manitoba and northwest Ontario in snow Wednesday morning, while other areas deal with ice accretion and potential power outages.
19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria on their way back to Canada: sources
After more than four years of living in an open air prison, 19 Canadians detained in northeastern Syria are on their way back to Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
French envoy: Canada should link with Europe, surpass 'weak' military engagement
France's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa must choose between tying itself entirely to Washington or broadening its links to partner more with Europe -- while also calling out Canada's 'weak' military engagement.
Antiwar officer from Putin's elite security team defects
On Oct. 14, a Russian engineer named Gleb Karakulov boarded a flight from Kazakhstan to Turkiye with his wife and daughter. He switched off his phone to shut out the crescendo of urgent, enraged messages, said goodbye to his life in Russia and tried to calm his fast-beating heart.
Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
60,000 rechargeable LED mirrors recalled in Canada due to fire hazard
Health Canada is recalling a line of rechargeable LED vanity mirrors over concerns that the lithium-ion battery could overheat, posing a fire hazard.
Husband of ex-Scottish leader arrested in political finance probe: reports
The husband of former Scottish first minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in a party finance probe, British media reported Wednesday.
Who is Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA leading the historic criminal case against Trump?
Alvin Bragg, a former New York state and federal prosecutor, drew national attention when he made history as the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's first Black district attorney. Now, he is back in the spotlight after a grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump following a yearslong investigation into the former president's alleged role in a hush money scheme.
Toronto
-
Tornado watch, 'ping pong ball size' hail, heavy rain forecast in Ontario
A tornado watch has been issued in Ontario while other parts of the province are seeing up to 50 mm of rain as a mixed batch of weather warnings have been forecast on Wednesday.
-
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
-
Ontario government announces new rule for highways that comes with $1,000 fine
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
Atlantic
-
Freezing rain warnings issued ahead of an icy night in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern New Brunswick and much of northern/western mainland Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
-
Moncton casino employee dies from injuries sustained during assault
The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of an employee at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, N.B.
-
Stem cell donor search underway for N.S. mother battling cancer a second time
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia mother of three is battling cancer for the second time in less than five years. This time, she needs a life-saving stem cell transplant.
London
-
Ontario police departments part of FBI-led investigation into cybercrime
A four-year long FBI-led cybercrime investigation has involved the OPP Cybercrime Investigation Team along with several other police services including London, Toronto, Peel, Waterloo, York and Woodstock.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch back in effect
A severe thunderstorm watch is back in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant.
-
Fire investigation underway, two people injured
At the scene around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an area near 706 Dundas St. was cordoned off with yellow tape and pylons.
Northern Ontario
-
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
-
First Nation wins ownership of Sauble Beach waterfront
It appears the ownership of one of Ontario's most famous beaches is changing hands.
-
Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck behind Macleod Trail grocery store
A 49-year-old man is in hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle outside a parking lot entrance along Macleod Trail early Wednesday morning.
-
'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged
Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.
-
Police seek vehicle, driver in connection with possible assault in southeast Calgary
A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found unconscious in an alleyway in the 5000 block of 23rd Avenue S.E. shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Suspect arrested after pharmacy robbed in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police said on Wednesday a pharmacy was robbed in Kitchener.
-
Prison sentence for man who killed Bradley Pogue in 2018
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue learned his fate in a Kitchener courthouse Tuesday.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER | Kitchener Rangers take 3-0 series lead over first-seeded Windsor Spitfires
The Kitchener Rangers are one win away from completing a first round upset.
Vancouver
-
All 4 suspected murders in Prince George this year linked to 'drug subculture,' RCMP say
Mounties in Prince George say all of the homicides in the city this year have been related to the "drug subculture" in the city.
-
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
-
'They don't seem to care': workers call out Vancouver cleaning company for delayed wages
Three former contractors of the Vancouver-based 'Scrubbi' are speaking out on the company's payment practices.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Train carrying grain derails in Strathcona County
A train partially derailed in Strathcona County early Wednesday morning.
-
Woman, 45, hospitalized after dog bite in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman was taken to hospital Tuesday evening after a dog bit her, Alberta Health Services says.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell just around the corner
One more day of mild (but cooler-than-average) temperatures for the Edmonton region.
Windsor
-
Tornado watch issued for Windsor area. Here’s when the storm may hit
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Chatham man gets six-year prison sentence for human trafficking-related offences
A 36-year-old Chatham man has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to human trafficking-related charges.
-
Windsor driver caught going 128 km/h in a 50 km/h zone
Windsor police say they busted a driver travelling at more than double the posted speed limit.
Regina
-
Sask. students call for nasal naloxone funding at legislature
Groups advocating for funding of nasal naloxone made their case to the provincial government inside the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Tuesday.
-
Regina police launch death investigation following discovery of man's body
Regina police have launched a death investigation in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service on the 1600 block of Rae Street.
-
Pats fall in overtime to Blades in game 3, Warriors take commanding series lead against Lethbridge
Egor Sidorov scored 5:19 into the first overtime period for the Saskatoon Blades to give them a 4-3 win over the Regina Pats inside a sold-out Brandt Centre Tuesday night.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa LRT shut down due to power issue during freezing rain
OC Transpo says R1 bus service has been implemented and is running between Tunney's Pasture and Blair Stations, and there's no train service.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Storm could bring 10 to 15 millimetres of ice to Ottawa today
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for a "prolonged period of freezing rain" before the precipitation changes to rain later on Thursday.
-
Nordik Spa warns customers of data breach involving gift cards
In an email to customers, Nordik Spa says "an event" occurred with its gift certificate system that may have resulted in the access of personal information, including credit card information, by a non-authorized party.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man spends life savings on efforts to save people in Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine continues with no immediate signs of ending, there’s still a lot of work being done to help, and one Saskatoon man has now dedicated his life to doing just that.
-
Prince Albert man in serious condition after police use Taser, baton and pepper spray during arrest
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating after a 40-year-old man was left in serious condition following a Prince Albert Police Service arrest.
-
A fight, five quarterbacks, and a rookie Ray Elgaard; Rare footage of a decades-old Rider training camp
Rider training camps are always competitive, as players battle hard for jobs and future stars begin to emerge.