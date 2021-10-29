MONTREAL -- Canada's highest court will decide Friday morning whether comedian Mike Ward had the right to mock Jeremy Gabriel.

On Feb. 15, the Supreme Court of Canada heard from both parties -- the comedian and the Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse -- as well as seven intervenors, including Gabriel himself.

The Commission and Gabriel plan to respond to the ruling by the end of the morning. They have jointly called a press conference in Montreal.

The nine judges of the Supreme Court court had taken the case under advisement last winter, after hearing arguments for upholding or reversing the lower court's decision. In November 2019, the Quebec Court of Appeal had awarded $25,000 in moral damages and $10,000 in punitive damages to Gabriel.

Montreal lawyer Julius Grey is representing Ward.

"There is no such thing as a right not to be offended," he told the court. "Mocking does not deprive someone of a service or a right," the lawyer said.

"It is discrimination. Discrimination against a child, discrimination against a disabled child," said the commission's lawyer, Stephanie Fournier, referring the judges to "the effect of the words on Jeremy's dignity."

Gabriel, who has Treacher Collins syndrome, a congenital disease characterized by deformities of the skull and face, had acquired notoriety when he sang at the age of nine for Pope Benedict XVI in 2006.

In one of his routines, Ward chose to make fun of several well-known personalities, including Gabriel. The comedian then mocked his physical characteristics.

The case is being followed with great interest in Quebec as the country's highest court determines whether freedom of expression protects artistic speech as much as political speech. The court's judges are also deciding whether making fun of personal characteristics amounts to discrimination.

The Association des professionnels de l'industrie de l'humour, which was an intervener in the case, relayed concerns that self-censorship was taking hold in the industry.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 29, 2021.