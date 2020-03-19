MONTREAL -- Sunwing Airlines is no longer offering customers full cash refunds for customers who have had their flights suspended due to measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As flights abroad were cancelled and suspended, the company had initially offered its customers the choice between a full cash refund and a voucher that could be used for future travel. "We quickly found that we did not have the resources to administer such a choice," a spokesperson told CTV News.

"All customers booked on our flights will be offered a Future Travel Voucher, and as a further gesture, we have extended the validity of the voucher to two years," the spokesperson said. "We do want to reiterate that any customer who purchased travel insurance is still eligible for a full refund."

Earlier in the day, Twitter users lauded Sunwing for offering repatriation flights free to stranded Canadians returning amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to #COVID19 outbreak, we are offering any available northbound seats on our repatriation flights to stranded Canadians, free of charge – including non-Sunwing customers. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/gWMyVao5qE pic.twitter.com/VdW7GuflTE — Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) March 19, 2020

The company has suspended all its outgoing flights to most destinations until April 9, inclusively.

With reporting by CTV Montreal's Angela Mackenzie.