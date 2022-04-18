Multiple Sunwing Airlines flights heading in and out of Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport have been delayed due to technical issues Monday.

The airline took to Twitter to explain that its provider is experiencing "a network-wide system issue, which has impacted check-in and boarding."

As of 12 p.m., five Sunwing arrivals have been delayed at Trudeau Airport and at least four departures have been stalled.

One Quebecer stuck in Mexico says she's stranded with no information as to how she'll eventually get home.

She says her flight was supposed to be Sunday at 4:10 p.m., but was rescheduled to 6 a.m., and then 2 p.m. Monday.

"We're not sure if we can make the flight today," she said. "All the Sunwing employees here can't help us. Instead, they are selling tours and excursions."

Sunwing says it plans to provide further updates "as needed."

It is encouraging anyone planning to travel in the next 24 hours to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

More to come.