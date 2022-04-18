Multiple Sunwing Airlines flights heading in and out of Montreal have been delayed due to technical issues Monday, leaving people stranded at various airports.

The airline took to Twitter to explain that its provider is experiencing "a network-wide system issue, which has impacted check-in and boarding."

"They have to hand-write everything, like all their boarding passes are handwritten," said one traveller, Brendan Mikan, who was supposed to fly today and instead described a scene of chaos at Trudeau Airport in Montreal.

As of 12 p.m., five Sunwing arrivals had been delayed at Trudeau and at least four departures have been stalled.

More were delayed through the afternoon, and by 6:30 p.m., many travellers were given a hotel voucher and told they woudn't be leaving until the morning.

One Quebecer stuck in Mexico says she's stranded with no information as to how she'll eventually get home.

She says her flight was supposed to be Sunday at 4:10 p.m., but was rescheduled to 6 a.m., and then 2 p.m. Monday.

"We're not sure if we can make the flight today," she said. "All the Sunwing employees here can't help us. Instead, they are selling tours and excursions."

Sunwing says it plans to provide further updates "as needed."

It is encouraging anyone planning to travel in the next 24 hours to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Important note for all Sunwing Airlines passengers travelling over the next 12-24 hours:



Our systems provider is experiencing a network-wide system issue which has impacted check-in and boarding, resulting in ongoing flight delays for a number of Sunwing flights. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/3jYBnZLMji — Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) April 18, 2022

However, even some of those who have been carefully checking their flight information are still finding themselves stuck at faraway airports. Mikan, who is trying to leave for a vacation in Costa Rica, said Sunwing's online announcement showed his flight two hours delayed.

"Then when we got there, they advised that the systems weren't working in terms of checking, and they couldn't check in our luggage. They couldn't give us our boarding passes," he said.

"So we were stuck, right?"

Right now he's scheduled to fly through Toronto and arrive at midnight, but things keep changing, he said, describing a chaotic situation at the Montreal airport, with "hundreds of people" sitting on the ground, waiting for news to "trickle down" to an agent.

"It just really sucks right? Because... we have a seven-day trip. So we're losing our first day," he said.

"They've been experiencing these issues since yesterday. But no one told us, no one contacted us."

PASSENGERS STRANDED IN MEXICO

Rahat Yasir was one of the passengers who was stranded at the Cancun airport on Sunday with his partner after their flight was cancelled. He said even though it was the flight home that was disrupted, "it almost ruined the experience of the vacation."

He said his flight from Cancun to Montreal was supposed to be at 4 p.m., but by 11:30 p.m. staff had put them in another hotel about an hour and a half away from the airport for the night. They were told a shuttle would bring them back for 4:30 a.m.

Then, he said he was told the shuttle wouldn't come until 6:30 a.m. Frustrated with how Sunwing was handling the situation, he decided to book another flight with Air Canada.

He said he saw the aftermath of the Sunwing delays at the Cancun airport.

"It was really sad to see. A lot of people [were] there with small kids... and they were not taken care of properly," Yasir told CTV News after landing in Montreal Monday afternoon.

"The sad part was that there were older people, there was no wheelchair for them, there were kids, they were crying and there was no food, there was no water. So it was not fun. It was not fun at all."

He said he doesn't want to choose Sunwing for his next vacation because of the ordeal.

"It was not fun to be stranded in a foreign airport, where no one is answering our calls," he said.