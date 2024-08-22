MONTREAL
Montreal

    Summer surge of COVID-19 in Quebec, positivity rate highest since December

    People wear face masks as they walk through a subway station in Montreal, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Quebec is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 outbreaks, with hospitalizations at their highest level since last winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes People wear face masks as they walk through a subway station in Montreal, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Quebec is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 outbreaks, with hospitalizations at their highest level since last winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Quebec is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 outbreaks, with hospitalizations at their highest level since last winter.

    The province’s national institute of public health is reporting outbreaks in 110 long-term care homes and 54 health-care centres.

    There are currently more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 in hospital in Quebec, and more than 30 deaths reported each week.

    More than 21 per cent of COVID-19 tests are returning a positive result, the highest rate since last December.

    COVID-19 outbreaks have been on the rise in Quebec since April, following a spike last winter.

    Experts say COVID-19 is here to stay, but it hasn’t yet adopted the same seasonal pattern as common cold and flu viruses, both of which are more prevalent in winter.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.  

