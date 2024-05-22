Summer sizzle and storms ahead for Montreal

Summer heat has been building across southwestern Quebec since last week, and Montreal is expecting its hottest day of the year so far on Wednesday.

The city is expecting a daytime high of 31 degrees Celsius, and humidity will make it feel more like 37 C.

While the reading is well above the average, it isn't a record.

The record for May 22 is 32.6 C in 1977, while the normal high is 20 C.

Wednesday should feature a mix of sun and cloud across southwestern Quebec, but an aggressive cold front approaching from the west is expected to trigger severe thunderstorms.

The front should sweep across western sectors of the province on Wednesday afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has already issued severe thunderstorm watches for the region with a possibility of heavy downpours, damaging winds and large hail.

The agency is also reminding people that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

The same system tracking into the province was responsible for an outbreak of deadly tornadoes in Iowa.

Montreal could see thunderstorms develop through the evening hours.

Behind the front, temperatures are expected to gradually drop through the end of the week but should bounce back for the weekend.

Rain is expected to push in early next week with cooler air on the way.