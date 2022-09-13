Summer's over: Strong storms, possible flooding bring an end to the hot weather

People are shown on Mount Royal on a mild fall day in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) People are shown on Mount Royal on a mild fall day in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | These are some of the best part-time jobs for university students in Canada

The average cost of tuition hit $6,693 for the 2021/2022 year, according to StatCan, and more students are scrambling for ways to afford the increased cost. Contributor Christoper Liew breaks down some of the best-paying jobs that provide an excellent opportunity for post-secondary students to earn a side income.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon