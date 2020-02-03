MONTREAL -- Lawyers are now involved in a dispute between Cotes-des-Neiges--NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery and her former party, Projet Montreal.

Montgomery has received a cease and desist letter ordering her to stop publicly naming those in a harassment report centred around Montgomery's chief-of-staff. A lawyer representing Montgomery also sent a letter to the city -- demanding to see the harassment report.

Montgomery has already been expelled from her party, Projet Montreal, because she has stood by her chief-of-staff while the latter was accused of harassment.

At a council meeting on Monday, she lost endorsements from the borough's city council when three Projet Montreal councillors said they supported Valerie Plante's decision to expel Montgomery from the party. A large crowd attended the meeting; many had organized and rented a bus to support Montgomery.

Montgomery's chief-of-staff, Annalisa Harris, is at the centre of the dispute with Projet Montreal.

The city of Montreal's comptroller general investigated the atmosphere in Montgomery's borough office and found that Harris had harrassed two civil servants.

Montgomery did not take action against Harris following the investigation. She has demanded to see the comptroller general's report to understand the allegations against Harris. She wasn't allowed. Instead, Plante expelled her from the Project Montreal party.

Borough councillor and Projet Montreal member, Christian Arsenault, said that the report couldn't be made public because of the law. In cases of harassment, confidentiality must be ensured not to jeopardize the identity of the accusers, he said. Montgomery was never asked to fire Harris, he added, she was only asked to ensure that Harris didn't contact the civil servants who accused Harris of harassment. One of the accusers, he continued, is on paid leave because she cannot be guaranteed a safe workplace.

Sue Montgomery "improperly managed the situation," Projet Montreal said in a statement. "We are extremely troubled by Ms. Montgomery's decision to reject the recommendations of the comptroller general and to question the credibility of the professionals who performed the investigation. ... In harassment matters, no compromise is possible. Mayor Valerie Plante has made it known that no type of harassment will be tolerated," the party said in a statement.

Montgomery's lawyer said that Harris was the first person to allege harassment -- against a high-level bureaucrat, but the investigators focussed instead on Harris' behaviour.