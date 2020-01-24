MONTREAL -- Cote-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grace Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery is no longer a member of the Projet Montreal caucus.

According to a statement released by the City of Montreal late Friday afternoon, Montgomery refused to implement measures recommended by the comptroller general relating to a member of her staff who was accused of psychological harassment against two borough employees.



The City of Montreal would not reveal which member of Montgomery's staff is at the centre of the investigation, but according to a report by TVA Nouvelles, who first reported on the matter, it is her chief-of-staff Annalisa Harris.

TVA cited anonymous sources who said Harris had an authoritarian management style.



The identity of the two employees is confidential and they did not file a formal complaint. Based on information investigators had received, they began looking into the matter in accordance with the Act respecting labour standards.

A total of 12 people working in the borough were met by the investigators who concluded that there had been "significant breaches."



MONTGOMERY REFUSED TO COMPLY: CITY

In the statement, the Plante administration said Montgomery had the "legal obligation to take the measures necessary to put an end to the behaviour" at the source of the complaints and also to "protect the employees concerned."

"Ms. Montgomery chose to challenge the validity of the report and its conclusions, and openly refused to implement the comptroller's recommendations. This led to her withdrawal from caucus," the statement read.





LACK OF DUE PROCESS: MONTGOMERY



In a Facebook post, Montgomery said she is "very disappointed the party has chosen to remove me from caucus," adding that she "worked in good faith to find a solution."

"I would be the last person to condone harassment. I will also not condone lack of due process. We live in a democracy where people have a right to see evidence against them and to defend themselves, This has not happened and I cannot accept it."

In a statement from Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, she said Montgomery "chose to refuse to comply," adding "I have a zero tolerance harassment policy and this applies to elected officials, politicians and all public servants in our public service."