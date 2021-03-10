MONTREAL -- CDN-NDG borough Mayor Sue Montgomery wants an apology from Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante after the city announced it will not appeal the Superior Court of Quebec ruling that went in Montgomery's favour in December.

Judge Bernard Synnott ruled the City of Montreal did not have the power to force Montgomery to fire her chief of staff, Annalisa Harris, a request made after allegations of psychological harassment against Harris emerged in a report by the city's comptroller general.

"My Chief of Staff had the courage to come forward about harassment and wrongdoing, yet she was met with bullying and intimidation by the City of Montreal," said Montgomery in a statement. "This court judgment clearly demonstrates that the City of Montreal acted as judge and executioner in secrecy and in doing so, rode roughshod over democratically elected officials. There must be more transparency."

Synnott also said in December that Montgomery overreacted by suspending borough director Stephane Plante.

Montgomery is urging for an independent review of comptroller general Alain Bond's investigation into the workplace climate at the CDN-NDG office that led to demands that Montgomery fire Harris.

"I call on Mayor Plante, who has long ignored and underfunded our borough, to apologize to residents of Cote-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grace. She also owes my Chief of Staff a public apology for making her life a living hell for the past year," said Montgomery. "I extend an olive branch to Mayor Plante to work with me and my council in the interest of Cote-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grace."