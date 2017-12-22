Subban adopts 75-year-old alter ego to spread holiday cheer
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 10:03AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 22, 2017 1:52PM EST
In what has become a holiday tradition, PK Subban spread some cheer via a video posted to his Twitter account.
In the video, Subban’s youthful charm is well hidden behind mountains of makeup and a stooped posture as he takes on the role of a 75-year-old man named Eddie.
In his elderly disguise, Subban can be seen handing out candy canes and hitting up some of Nashville’s honkey tonks.
The former Hab, along with famed Montreal chef Antonio Park, brought some Christmas cheer to a low-income family, surprising them with a new living room and kitchen set, along with a special four course meal and gifts.
Subban’s Montreal connection remains strong – there were also presents for patients at the Children’s Hospital.
Watch the full video here.
It's holiday surprise year four, and I - or shall I say 'Eddie' - is back for much more! A big thank you to @rjosi90 @ChefAntonioPark @PredsNHL @HopitalChildren and all of the other friends who helped make this year happen!! Enjoy folks, and happy holidays!! pic.twitter.com/2sOIvI6dRx— P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) December 22, 2017