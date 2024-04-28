Students vow to 'stand their ground,' show solidarity with Palestinians at McGill encampment
Hundreds of students are still camping out on McGill's University's campus this weekend in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
The demonstrators are demanding the university divest from Israel-connected funds.
The lower field of McGill's campus, now named the "liberated zone" by demonstrators, is part of a growing movement.
"We're not leaving. Students aren't leaving. They're going to hold the fort down. They're going to stand their ground," said Maria, an organizer with Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights (SPHR) McGill.
They want the Israeli occupation in Palestinian land to end and in order to see that happen they say McGill needs to meet their demands.
"We want them to call for it, like to commit to the calls for divestment," said Maria, who didn't want to provide her full name out of fear of reprisals.
More than 30 tents have been set up at the lower field on the McGill University campus on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Laurence Brisson Dubreuil /CTV News)
They say unless universities remove funds connected to Israel, they are complicit in the war.
The demonstration has some supporters but also its share of detractors.
"Setting up encampments on college campuses is a violation of pretty much every code of conduct, including that of McGill university," said Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather in a video he posted on X.
The MP for Mount-Royal says that given that all students need to feel safe accessing campus for their upcoming exams, McGill should seek police help to end the demonstration.
"So to the extent that somebody needs to step in, I am asking the Quebec government to do so," he said.
Quebec Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry said Sunday in a post on social media that she was "very concerned about the unauthorized" encampment. "It is up to the university to make the necessary decisions to ensure the safety of students as we enter exam week," she added.
McGill did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on Sunday. The university said Saturday in a statement that encampments on campus are not permitted and that security officials are on site. Montreal police told CTV News early Sunday evening that the demonstration has been peaceful and officers have not had to intervene.
Meanwhile, some supporters consider the camp to be a place that's not only safe but respectful.
"I think it's important to support young people as they're speaking out. And I wanted to bring my daughter, for her to see that protests can be peaceful and we can bring some hope in the world," said a Montreal mother who also didn't want her name published.
The encampment started with about 10 tents on Saturday — a number that tripled by Sunday afternoon.
"A lot of people are just here to let us know that they have our backs and they support us and they'll do whatever is in their power to keep us sustained and keep it going," said Maria, with SPHR.
Some students are citing similar protests held by their American counterparts as the inspiration behind this act of resistance.
Raman Omar, a Montreal student, is a supporter of the encampment at McGill University. (Laurence Brisson Dubreuil/CTV News)
"When leaders are so insecure and afraid of college students, this makes you feel like you have a voice. That your voice is heard and you do make a difference," said Montreal student Raman Omar.
With a portable toilet, a partial metal gate and food supplies, the group says they're ready to stay put for as long as is it takes.
