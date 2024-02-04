Struggling, or know someone who is? Suicide-prevention in Quebec

MONTREAL
    Suicide: it's a topic many struggle to talk about. But doing just that can save lives, according to the experts.

    In honour of Quebec's Suicide Prevention Week, the nonprofit AQPS is running a "Dare to talk about suicide" campaign.

    The aim is to bust the myth that asking someone if they're thinking about suicide can make the situation worse or even push them to take their own life.

    "We want to be sure and let people know that they can play an important role this week by being aware [of the] distress signs," AQPS president Hugo Fournier told CTV News.

    These signs, according to Fournier, can include:

    • Overall sense of depression or unhappiness
    • Lack of motivation
    • Difficulty concentrating
    • Social isolation
    • Neglect of personal hygiene or appearance
    • Comments about suicide (can be as direct as "I will kill myself" or as vague as "soon I will be out of your hair")

    The next step is to be direct and ask the question: are you thinking about suicide?

    "Naming the word 'suicide' is the base [for] prevention," Fournier explained.

    If the answer is yes, dial 9-8-8 (redirected to 1-866-APELLE in Quebec)

    There, a professional can guide you through the next steps, whether you're someone experiencing suicidal thoughts or you're worried about someone who is.

    Resources

    Suicide.ca

    Suicide Crisis Helpline

    9-8-8 (redirected to 1-866-APELLE in Quebec)

    Suicide Prevention Centre of Montreal

    1-866-277-3553

    Text 535353 

     

    Click here to see a general list of mental health resources in Quebec. 

