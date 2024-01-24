Here's a list of mental health resources in Quebec

In any given year, one in five people in Canada will personally experience a mental health problem or illness, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

By age 40, about half of Canadians will have or have had a mental illness, but it affects all Canadians at some time or another through their own experience or that of a family member, friend or colleague.

Mental illness affects people of all ages, education, income levels, and cultures, but systemic inequalities such as racism, poverty, homelessness, discrimination, colonial and gender-based violence, among others, can worsen mental health and symptoms of mental illness, according to the CMHA. These can be exacerbated further if mental health supports are difficult to access.

Here is a list of mental health resources in Quebec

If ever you need help, don't hesitate to reach out to:

Your family doctor (if you have one)

Call Info-Social 811 to get help or information regarding your mental health or the mental health of a family member or friend.

to get help or information regarding your mental health or the mental health of a family member or friend. Call the 911 emergency service if you fear for your safety or the safety of a family member or friend or to obtain immediate assistance.

if you fear for your safety or the safety of a family member or friend or to obtain immediate assistance. Call or text the 988 suicide crisis helpline when in crisis, or when they know someone is in a crisis, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, free of charge.

when in crisis, or when they know someone is in a crisis, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, free of charge. Find a crisis centre (in French only) near you to obtain free specialized crisis intervention services for you or a loved one.



If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.