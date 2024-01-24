Here's a list of mental health resources in Quebec
In any given year, one in five people in Canada will personally experience a mental health problem or illness, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).
By age 40, about half of Canadians will have or have had a mental illness, but it affects all Canadians at some time or another through their own experience or that of a family member, friend or colleague.
Mental illness affects people of all ages, education, income levels, and cultures, but systemic inequalities such as racism, poverty, homelessness, discrimination, colonial and gender-based violence, among others, can worsen mental health and symptoms of mental illness, according to the CMHA. These can be exacerbated further if mental health supports are difficult to access.
If ever you need help, don't hesitate to reach out to:
- Your family doctor (if you have one)
- Call Info-Social 811 to get help or information regarding your mental health or the mental health of a family member or friend.
- Call the 911 emergency service if you fear for your safety or the safety of a family member or friend or to obtain immediate assistance.
- Call or text the 988 suicide crisis helpline when in crisis, or when they know someone is in a crisis, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, free of charge.
-
Find a crisis centre (in French only) near you to obtain free specialized crisis intervention services for you or a loved one.
- AMI-Quebec: 514-486-1448
- Canadian Mental Health Association: (CMHA): 1-866-277-3553 in Quebec (24/7)
- Centre Interligne Inc.: (for issues related to sexual orientation): 514-866-0103 call or text
- Depressives Anonymous
- Groupe d'entraide pour un mieux-être: (GEME): 450-332-4463
- Quebec Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Foundation: 514-727-0012
- Société québécoise de la schizophrénie: 514 251-4125 | 1-866 888-2323
- Suicide Prevention Centre of Montreal: 1-866 277-3553 or text 535353
- Veterans Affairs Canada: 1 800 268-7708
If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.
