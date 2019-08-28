

Amanda Kline, CTV Montreal





Testimony continues today at the National Assembly about the future of print media in Quebec, as they struggle to survive in an era of online tech giants.

The parliamentary commission set up by the CAQ government comes a week after the Groupe Capitale Medias filed for bankruptcy protection, and put a call out for donations from its readers Wednesday morning.

The group presented this morning, as its union approved a takeover project allowing Capitale members to participate in the ownership and governance of the company through a partnership with potential partners.

Metro media, Le Devoir, Neomedia and others presented Wednesday before the commission.

Neomedia President Claude Poulin testified Wednesday and hopes the government begins taxing the ad revenue of the GAFA (Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple) tech giants.

In addition, Poulin wants the government to force companies that receive provincial dollars to present lasting business models.