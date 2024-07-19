MONTREAL
Montreal

    • STM to host information booth on new bus network in Verdun on Saturday

    The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) will be hosting an information booth on the new bus network on Saturday on Promenade Wellington in Verdun.

    The public transit agency says it wants to help familiarize riders with the new bus routes that will take effect on Aug. 26 in the Sud-Ouest, Verdun and south Ville-Marie boroughs.

    The information booth will be located on Wellington Street, across from De l’Église métro station.

    The STM also released an online trip simulator to help customers reach their destinations before the changes take effect.

    The trip planner will compare old and new routes and recommend itineraries.

    The service overhaul includes the elimination of seven routes, including:

    1.  15 Sainte-Catherine
    2.  58 Wellington
    3.  75 de la Commune
    4.  78 Laurendeau
    5.  109 Shevchenko
    6.  116 Lafleur/Norman
    7.  191 Broadway/Provost

    The 406 Express Newman is also being eliminated.

    The STM is redesigning the bus network, sector by sector and says the changes will make the service more efficient and increase the frequency of service during rush hour.

