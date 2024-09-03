Long-serving Black leader Dr. Clarence Bayne has died at 91

A longstanding leader in Montreal's Black community, Dr. Clarence Bayne, has died.

The Black Community Resource Centre announced the news on its Facebook page, noting that Bayne was a past president and board member of the organization.

He was 91.

"Dr. Bayne was a pillar of strength and a guiding light for our community," the BCRC wrote. "His lifelong dedication to championing the rights and voices of the English-speaking Black community in Quebec has left a profound impact on all of us."

Bayne was a founding member of the Black Theatre Workshop and taught at Concordia University.

"Balancing his involvement with numerous other companies and associations, he has consistently not only opened doors and uplifted others but, through his life of advocacy, ensured that those doors remained open," the theatre wrote.

In the 1990s, he advocated for Montreal to recognize Black History Month.

The BCRC said it would announce when arrangements are made to honour Bayne's memory.