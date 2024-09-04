'Explosion' in Dorval leads police to business in flames

A business in Dorval, on Montreal's West Island, was the target of a suspected arson attack early Wednesday morning.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 3:05 a.m. about the sound of an "explosion" on Meloche Avenue near Guthrie Avenue.

"When the fire department arrived on site, they found a fire at a business," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Rapidly, that fire was taken under control."

He adds an incendiary object was found at the scene.

There were no reported injuries, and damage to the business is considered minor.

An investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made.