Quebec super minister Pierre Fitzgibbon resigns

There has been a major shock in Quebec politics: Pierre Fitzgibbon, the super-minister of the economy, is stepping down.

The news, first reported by La Presse, was confirmed to The Canadian Press by a government source.

Rumours suggesting that Fitzgibbon would not complete his term of office had been circulating for some time.

The resignation comes as CAQ MNAs are meeting in caucus in Rimouski this week to prepare for the start of the new parliamentary term.