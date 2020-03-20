MONTREAL -- Exo will be reducing its train and bus services in the coming days to adhere to isolation guidelines put forth by the government, it announced Friday.

As of March 23, train services will be limited to 75 per cent, with certain departures being cancelled. Transport users are encouraged to consult new schedules, available on Exo’s website.

For buses, services will be reduced as of March 30, but schedules have not yet been finalized. Details will be announced next week.

As far as adapted transportation is concerned, essential travel services will continue.

These measures intend to help limit the spread of the virus and respond to the lack of available staff.