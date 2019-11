MONTREAL -- Service has gradually resumed on the metro's Green Line, an hour after part of it went down due to a medical emergency.

The STM tweeted at 3:15 p.m. Thursday that it was down from Berri-UQAM to Honore-Beaugrand and was expected to resume by 4:15 p.m.



The STM said that though it is gradually resuming, delays are expected due to increased ridership.





[Service gradually resuming] ✅ Service is gradually resuming on this line, but delays and increased ridership are expected in both directions. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/0bUUBNK21W — Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) November 21, 2019

[Ongoing disruption] ⚠️ For an alternative to the métro, use the trip calculator (untick métro box) ⏩ https://t.co/Mn8Q2mlYFp pic.twitter.com/iIzJjfMbiz — Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) November 21, 2019