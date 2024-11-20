CF Montreal offers Joel Waterman a three-season contract extension

CF Montreal awarded Joel Waterman a three-season contract extension on Wednesday, meaning the centre-back will remain with the team for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons.

“I'm really happy to have signed a contract extension with the club,” said Waterman.

CF Montreal said the deal also includes an option year for the 2028 campaign.

“We are very pleased that Joel will remain with us in Montreal for many years to come,” said CF Montreal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. “Over the last few years, he has continued to develop and has made great progress with us. He has established himself as a veteran and a leader within the group. We are confident that he will continue to play a key role in helping us achieve our goals.”

During the 2024 season, Waterman played a total of 2,131 minutes in 25 games, including 24 starts. The 28-year-old veteran has now played 100 games and made 100 starts in MLS.

Waterman joined Montreal on Jan. 14, 2020, becoming the first player ever to transfer from a Canadian Premier League club to an MLS club.

In five seasons with Montreal, the Langley, British Columbia native racked up 9,581 minutes, 112 games and 108 starts, as well as four goals and 11 assists in MLS.

Waterman helped the blue-blanc-noir win the Canadian Championship in 2021.He played a total of six games in two editions of the Concacaf Champions League in 2020 and 2022.

He also helped the team finish second in the Eastern Association in 2022.