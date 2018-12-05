

The Canadian Press





Adonis Stevenson is still in critical condition, suffering from a severe traumatic brain injury, but is stable, according to doctors treating the boxer.

The medical team gave an update on Stevenson's condition on Wednesday, the first public statement since he was admitted to the Quebec City hospital following a knockout suffered at the hands of Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Saturday.

Stevenson, 41, showed serious concussion symptoms when he was admitted. He was initially listed in critical condition and placed in a medically induced coma, though doctors later said he was stable.

Dr. Alexis Turgeon said Stevenson underwent surgery on Saturday night.

"His condition requires mechanical respiratory assistance, deep sedation and specialized neurological monitoring," she said. "It is too early to comment on Mr. Stevenson's long-term prognosis."