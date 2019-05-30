Featured Video
Granby girl's death sparks wide-ranging commission into youth protection
Quebec Premier Francois Legault announces details of a commission looking into child protection services at a news conference, in Quebec City on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Regine Laurent, right, president of the commission, looks on. The commission was prompted by the recent death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 2:34PM EDT
The Quebec government is set to announce the parameters of an independent commission looking into youth protection services after a seven-year-old girl who was followed by child services died in a case of alleged mistreatment.
Premier Francois Legault, Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant, who oversees youth protection, and representatives of all main parties at the legislature are expected to be on hand at a Quebec City hotel later today.
The Coalition Avenir Quebec government has already chosen Regine Laurent, a nurse and former labour leader, to preside over the commission, which will include lawmakers and other experts.
Legault had promised the inquiry in the days following the death of the seven-year-old from Granby, Que.
The girl's father, 30, and stepmother, 35, were each charged with unlawful confinement while the woman was also charged with aggravated assault. They return to court separately next week in the town about 80 kilometres east of Montreal.
The Crown is looking at the evidence to see if they'll be upgrading the charges the pair face.
