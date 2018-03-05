

CTV Montreal





Ste-Catherine St. might take on a very different look with much fewer cars if the city approves a plan that’s expected to be presented in April.

Under the terms of the plan, the sidewalks along the street would be extended from four metres to seven. That would reduce traffic to one lane and eliminate all parking along the street.

It would be an extension of an existing revitalization project for Ste-Catherine St., which began in January.

City officials declined CTV Montreal’s requests for an interview.

The plan has drawn fire from business owners, with one saying that if it’s approved, it would force him to close up shop.

It’s not the first proposal from Mayor Valerie Plante’s administration aimed at reducing the number cars on Montreal’s streets. A plan to Camillien Houde Way on Mount Royal to traffic has sparked opposition from both municipal politicians and residents, with one petition against the move gaining over 17,000 signatures.