MONTREAL -- The lines marking the lanes on the busy de la Verendrye Blvd. near Highway 15 are barely visible.

It is one of many of Montreal's roads lacking paint at the moment, as city contractors try desperately to fill paint orders that have been delayed.

Charles Paquette is a contractor from Scelltech Inc., and he said a supply-chain issue starting in Texas caused a significant delay in deliveries.

"There was a major storm that hit Texas a couple of months ago that impacted all production for safety painting for the line painting in the cities," he said.

He said COVID-19 also impacted.

The City of Montreal said its priority work for road markings work is still being done (out of the Rosemont-la-Petite-Patrie borough) and will continue until October.