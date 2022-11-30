StatCan data shows 300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend

The offices of the English Montreal School Board are seen Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan RemiorzThe offices of the English Montreal School Board are seen Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Ryan Remiorz The offices of the English Montreal School Board are seen Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan RemiorzThe offices of the English Montreal School Board are seen Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say

The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialling the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon