Start of REM service on the South Shore postponed until spring

The launch of the southern branch of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), which was supposed to take place on Dec. 1, has been postponed until the spring, CDPQ Infra confirmed at a press conference Friday.

Starting the service in the middle of winter would have been "far from ideal," explained CDPQ Infra president and CEO Jean-Marc Arbaud.



"We decided to postpone the service date to the spring of 2023," he said.

CDPQ Infra management explained that it wanted to do more testing during the winter when operating conditions are most difficult. The goal, he said, is for users to have "the best possible experience, as soon as possible."



The announcement comes at a time when travel between Montreal's South Shore and the island is expected to be difficult with the closure of three of the six lanes of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel until the end of 2025.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 21, 2022