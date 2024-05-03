Terrebonne woman's death considered suspicious by police

Police in Terrebonne, in Quebec's Lanaudière region, are investigating after the body of a woman was found early Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to du Bocage Street in the La Plaine district at 7 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they consider her death "suspicious," and a man has been arrested in relation to the case.

They would not say if he has a connection to the victim.

Investigators and forensic technicians are expected to visit the scene later in the day Friday.

A security perimeter has also been set up.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 3, 2024.