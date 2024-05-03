MONTREAL
    • Terrebonne woman's death considered suspicious by police

    A Terrebonne police vehicle is pictured on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Terrebonne police vehicle is pictured on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Police in Terrebonne, in Quebec's Lanaudière region, are investigating after the body of a woman was found early Friday morning.

    Emergency services were called to du Bocage Street in the La Plaine district at 7 a.m.

    When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police say they consider her death "suspicious," and a man has been arrested in relation to the case.

    They would not say if he has a connection to the victim.

    Investigators and forensic technicians are expected to visit the scene later in the day Friday.

    A security perimeter has also been set up.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 3, 2024. 

