Start dreaming: Friday's Lotto Max draw is $55 million

Get your lucky numbers ready and start dreaming about how you'll spend it because the next Lotto Max draw is a big one. Friday's jackpot is $55 million.

The total prize pool is $59 million.

It's not quite the largest jackpot since Lotto Max first launched in Quebec in 2009: three winners pocketed $70 million each in draws in 2020 and 2022.

But it's up there – aside from those three huge wins, there was one $65-million winner, four lucky ticketholders won $60 million prizes each and five people have won $55 million jackpots.

In total, Lotto Max players in Quebec have managed to win over $3.627 billion since 2009.

Results for Friday's draw will be available on Loto-Quebec's website at lotoquebec.com.