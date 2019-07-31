

CTV Montreal Staff





Hundreds of hockey fans lined up early in Sherbrooke for the chance to see the Stanley Cup in person.

St. Louis Blues left-winger and Shebrooke native David Perron brought the NHL trophy to his hometown on Tuesday to spend the day living out his childhood dream.

He picked up the Cup at the airport, then brought it to his home in Magog for breakfast with his wife and children.

"We actually ate our morning cereal and drank chocolate milk out of the cup," said Perron.

He then spent part of the day going around town and displaying the iconic trophy.

"It's huge, it's the biggest thing for me," said Perron.

"We closed off a street for about an hour, in front of my parents' house, and we played a street hockey game just like we did growing up."

He then posed for photos with neighbours before bringing the Cup to the Leopold Drolet Arena to let hundreds of people see it in person.

"I spent the morning going around town in a shuttle bus, and from time to time we lowered the window just to let them see the Stanley Cup, and it's fun to see their reaction," said Perron.

Perron scored seven goals and collected 16 points during the NHL playoffs, as the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup for the first time in the team's history.