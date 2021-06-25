MONTREAL -- All signs point to the most anticipated NHL Stanley Cup finals north of the 49th parallel since 2011 and most desired final east of Hawksbury, Ontario since 1993 will begin Monday.

TSN 690's Darren Dreger and other media are reporting that Game 1 should be Monday with the remaining games Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The NHL is expected to release the schedule after the Tampa Bay Lightning host Friday night's Game 7 against the New York Islanders.

Should Tampa win, it will be the team's third trip to the finals and a chance for the Lightning to go back-to-back as champions.

Should the Islanders win, it will be the Islanders' first trip to the finals since Prince's "When Doves Cry" was number one on the charts, the first Macintosh computer went on sale, and Habs substitute coach Luke Richardson was 15 years old. The Islanders lost the 1984 finals to the Edmonton Oilers, ending their four-year run as champs.

Montreal will host Game 3 either way as both teams had better regular season records.