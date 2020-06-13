MONTREAL -- Students at St-Hubert's Heritage Regional High School got dressed up for an unusual but physically distant-friendly graduation ceremony on Saturday.

School staff helped organize Class of 2020 Car Parade to honour graduating students missing out on the usual grad proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students wore their best, decorated their cars and drove along the parade route before parking individually for a drive-through graduation ceremony. Students were allowed to come out of their cars, one at a time, for a photo opportunity.

The school has promised that both a formal graduation ceremony and prom will be held when circumstances permit.