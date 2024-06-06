SQDC reports sharp increase in sales

Quebec cannabis board reported a net income of $104.1 million for its 2023-2024 fiscal year, up 9.7 per cent on the 2022-2023 figure.

The net income for the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) was $94.9 million last year.

The Crown corporation's total sales also rose by 10 per cent to $662.1 million, compared with $601.9 million in 2022-2023.

Online sales climbed 14.7 per cent, from $34.15 million to $40.02 million, while branch sales rose 9.6 per cent, from $567.76 million to $622.05 million.

Net expenses continued to eat up a large part of SQDC's revenues. They amounted to $109.91 million, or 16.6 per cent of sales.

The fiscal year ended March 30, 2024, and exceptionally spanned 53 weeks.

SQDC sold 122.48 tonnes of cannabis in 2023-2024, a 15 per cent jump on the previous year when sales volume was 106.6 tonnes.

A total of 16.1 million transactions were recorded in 2023-2024, compared with 13.9 million the previous year.

Both net income and sales and sales volume increased in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023-2024 compared with the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Net income jumped 27.7 per cent to $25.57 million, from $20.02 million a year earlier, and sales rose from $136.45 million to $166.20 million, a difference of 21.8 per cent.

Sales volume rose from 24.52 tonnes to 32.09 tonnes in the fourth quarter, a jump of 31 per cent.

SQDC reported increases in these indicators for the fourth consecutive quarter.