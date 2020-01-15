MONTREAL -- Provincial police have asked the public for help finding a man who could be in Montreal.

The man, Steve Vaillancourt, 38, is wanted for a breach of conditions. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 9.

He is 5 foot 5, weighs 180 lbs, has brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on his left arm and his thigh.

In July 2019, Vaillancourt had been accused of assault, sexual assault and other crimes, the Surete du Quebec wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

He could be in the Montreal area, the police force added.

Anyone with information is asked not to intervene with Vaillancourt directly. They should, instead, call 911 or confidentially call 1 800 659 4264.