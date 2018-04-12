

The Canadian Press





A year after her disappearance, the Surete du Quebec has again set up a mobile command post near the Saguenay home of Helene Martineau.

Martineau was last seen on April 12, 2017 at around 9:00 p.m.

Since then, police have gathered little information on the 40-year-old’s possible whereabouts.

SQ officials said the goal of setting up the new command post is to obtain new information from the public.

Police said they couldn’t rule out foul play in the disappearance.

Martineau stands 1.67 metres tall, weighs 61 kg and has brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket and black tuque the last time she was seen.